An 8-year-old boy has died from injuries received at Waukesha Christmas Parade

A small child takes part in a candle light vigil in downtown Waukesha, Wis., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 after an SUV plowed into a Sunday Christmas parade killing multiple people and injuring dozens. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

(KSNW) -The death toll from the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy rises to six after an 8-year-old boy has died from his injuries.

Jackson Sparks passed away on Tuesday, according to a post seen on Facebook from the Life Point Church and the GoFundMe page for the Sparks family.

“This afternoon, our dear Jackson has sadly succumbed to his injuries and passed away,” the GoFundMe page organizer, Alyssa Albro, wrote.

Jackson passed away in the hospital. According to the GoFundMe page, his injuries were so severe that he had to undergo brain surgery Sunday evening. The doctors had been monitoring his brain function and brainstem activity when he passed.

During the Waukesha Christmas parade, Jackson was walking with his baseball club alongside his older brother, 12-year-old Tucker Sparks. He was also injured during the incident and continues to heal. He sustained a road rash and a fractured skull.

“Tucker, by the grace of God, is miraculously recovering from his injuries and will be being discharged home,” the update continues.

“Any donation, large or small, is so appreciated and will make a big difference to the Sparks family,” the GoFundMe donation page says. “Aaron and Sheri are people of faith, so please continue to lift them and their boys in prayer. Even if you’re not able to give, please share their story.”

Five other people were killed Sunday, and 62 people were injured when a suspect sped his SUV through barricades into the crowd at the parade. Police identified that suspect as 39-year-old Darrell Brooks, Jr. of Milwaukee.











Photo Credit: The Associated Press (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal and Jeffrey Phelps)

Brooks has been charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Prosecutors are considering a sixth homicide charge due to the child’s death. Conviction on first-degree intentional homicide carries a mandatory life sentence, Wisconsin’s most stiff penalty.

The five other victims who were killed have been identified:

Jane Kulich, 42

LeAnna Owen, 71

Tamara Durand, 52

Virginia Sorenson, 79

Wilhelm Hospel, 81