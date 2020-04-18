Andover Police: Avoid the area of Northridge and Lakeside

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – Andover Police have asked residents to avoid the area of Northridge and Lakeside due to heavy police presence in the area shortly after 8 p.m. Friday.
Law enforcement officials are working on an active scene in that area, resulting in a heavy police presence there Friday evening.
The KSN team will provide the latest update from the scene when officials release more information.
