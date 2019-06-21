Animal rescue group questions dog’s care at Wichita Animal Shelter

A viral facebook post has put the Wichita Animal Shelter on blast. An animal rescue group claims the shelter did not properly take care of a dog, but the head of the shelter says that is not the case.

The rescue’s post states when Chance was picked up, he was soaked in urine, and had bladder concerns. The commander of the Wichita Animal Shelter says this and other parts of the post, are false.

With more than 2,000 reactions, a post about Chance the black lab, has people talking. The woman who posted it, says she doesn’t know all the facts, but stands by what she said about the Wichita Animal Shelter.

“If Chance wasn’t urinating in his kennel, someone should have noticed, why wasn’t that noted,?” said Jennifer Dulski, Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary.

Jennifer Dulski says she received a call that Chance was possibly paralyzed, and says a vet told them his bladder hadn’t been expressed in over a week.

Dulski says she has concerns about his care at the shelter, but the commander says, animals are well taken care of.

“We check dogs several times on a daily basis, so if he had been acting like that or laying around like that before then, we would’ve noticed that,” said Lt. Brian Sigman, Wichita Animal Control.

Sigman says Chance entered the shelter June 10th and appeared to be fine.

He says he was notified there may be something wrong on Tuesday, and says the next day, their vet examined him.

Dulski says she doesn’t totally buy it.

“Why would they send a vet in when the rescues are the ones that come in and do all the vetting,? said Dulski. I even sent an email that said no vetting required.”

Sigman says Chance appeared to have drainage the day he was picked up, but was not, soaked in urine. Dulski says after their vet examined Chance, they diagnosed him with a disease that causes progressive paralysis over time.

Dulski says she plans on filing a complaint to get more answers on his care there. Sigman says he has not heard from the rescue since this post has surfaced.