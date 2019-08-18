Annual ‘Love Your Community’ attracts hundreds to Evergreen Park

Promoting love, not hate. It’s what the annual Love Your Community is about, as well as showcasing what Wichita has to offer.

The day started with a neighborhood clean-up and parade. That parade led to Evergreen Park for a celebration unlike any other.

“It’s Love Your Community, Love Your, Love Community,” said Mariska Smith, Wichita.

Its become a day kids look forward to, as well as their parents. It’s a reminder to love your community.

“Kids need to be at stuff like this, outside getting air, getting vitamin D,” said Kalas Sloan, Wichita.

“And there’s a concert over there,” said Asyrah Taylor, Wichita.

“Sharing our resources and letting people know that we’re here to help,” said John Agnew, Substance Abuse Center of Kansas.

The 4th annual event featured food, games, and leaders from dozens of organizations in the county. The groups have a focus on family, health, and crisis intervention.

“There are a lot of resources here that people are not aware of, and so this gives the opportunity for organizations to showcase what they have going on in our community,” said Benita Chaplin, The T.O.U.C.H Closet Inc.

Hundreds of people came together for the day that continues to grow, something founder Angel Martinez is proud of.

“We have a lot of diversity, but I like to think we have a lot of inclusion because everybody has a seat and a voice at our table,” said Angel Martinez, Love Your Community Founder.

Martinez says at least one thousand people came through the event Saturday.