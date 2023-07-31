The heat and humidity will not be going anywhere as we start the new week. High temperatures return to the 90s and triple digits this afternoon.

Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for the Wichita Metro today and tomorrow. Hot temperatures and the humidity will make it feel miserable and oppressive.

Heat indices will be well over 100. A Heat Advisory will also be in effect through Tuesday.

Showers and storms are nearby and will track to the east and southeast. As they do there is a chance that our northernmost and easternmost counties get skimmed this morning and during the afternoon. However, most of us will stay dry.

After we bake this afternoon there is a chance for a storm to the northwest tonight.

There is a sliver of a Marginal Risk of severe weather to the northwest. A strong to severe storm will be possible but most of us will continue to stay dry.

I would not be surprised to see heat alerts get extended through Wednesday. After that, temperatures will start to come back down.

Most of Tuesday will stay dry until the evening. A few showers and storms will be possible to the west. These will weaken through the night while tracking into Central Kansas.

Rain and thunderstorm chances look better later this week when temperatures dip into the 80s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 102 Wind: SW 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 76 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 104 Wind: S/SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 79 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 103 Lo: 79 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 100 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 92 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 89 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 88 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.