Conditions to start the day are not too bad this morning but the heat returns this afternoon. Highs will be in the 90s and 100s. There will not be much of a breeze to help with the heat with the exception of Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for our Southwest Nebraska counties today but more heat alerts will go into effect Tuesday. Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week with area highs around 103 to 107.

Another front will dip down into the Sunflower State but will not cool us down much. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be closer to the upper 90s with a few spots cracking into the century mark. Triple digit heat persists through the rest of the week.

Even though we are not expecting much rain this week, conditions may not stay completely dry. There will be a slim chance in the far northwest corner of the area tonight.

As tomorrow’s front slides south it may help spark a shower or storm to the southwest but this does not look likely right now.

We will need to continue to do everything we can to stay safe from the heat because it is not going to cool down anytime soon.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 96 Wind: E 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 70 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 105 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 75 Wind: SE/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 100 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 100 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 101 Lo: 78 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 103 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 102 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 102 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy, breezy.