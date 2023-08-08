Our latest round of rain and rumbles is wrapping up as wet and stormy weather sinks south.

As we dry out after mid morning we will warm back up to the 80s and low 90s. Temperatures will not be too bad when compared to our recent heat wave.

The next round of storms starts to the west during the evening. Storms will reside anywhere from Southwest Nebraska and down to the Oklahoma Panhandle.

We will especially need to monitor areas to the northwest where there is the greatest risk of strong to severe storms. All forms of severe weather will be possible.

In addition to the threat of severe weather there is also a threat of flooding. A Flood Watch will be in effect to the northwest this evening and into the overnight.

A few storms will be possible across the rest of the area as activity tracks west to east through the night. There could be a stronger storm across the eastern third of the area early in the day Wednesday as most of the rain moves out.

There is also a small chance for a redeveloping storm later in the day in our easternmost counties but skies will be pretty dry once we get into the evening.

High pressure briefly builds in which will keep the area dry Wednesday night and through much of the day Thursday. High temperatures will remain close to average, even during our warmer days.

A chance for showers and storms will first return to the west Thursday night. Stormy activity will be on and off into and over the weekend but it will not be a washout.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 90 Wind: E/S 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 69 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 91 Wind: E/N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 66 Wind: N/NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 96 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 96 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 95 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.