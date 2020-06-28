Are your pets in your will? Kansas Humane Society suggest animal owners have a set plan ready to go

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Do you have your pet in your will? Or have a set plan on what to do with your furry friend if for some reason you’re no longer around? Well, since the spike in COVID-19 cases officials at the Kansas Humane Society say it’s a trending topic.

Mark Eby from Kansas Humane Society says this is something all pet owners should think about.

And not just now, but always. He says people should have a plan ready to go.

Make sure you have it in writing who you want to be in charge of your pet if something happens.

Keeping at least two weeks’ of food supply for your pet at home is a must and make sure your pet has a collar or is micro-chipped in case of disappearance. They also suggest doing what you can to make sure life continues as normal for you furry friends.

In the state of Kansas pets are considered property. So, in order for someone to become the new owner of your pet there must be evidence in writing if you do not want to them end up at the animal shelter.

LATEST NEWS: