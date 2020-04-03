Ark City police investigating shooting, one person injured

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Arkansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday afternoon in east-central Arkansas City.

Police responded to a ‘shots fired’ call around 1 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of North B Street. Before officers arrived on the scene, the individuals involved in the incident apparently took off.

A short time later, officers located and stopped a vehicle in the 28000 block of U.S. 77 Bypass.

Police found out that one of the vehicle’s passengers, a 28-year-old Arkansas City man, had sustained an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The victim was transported by the Arkansas City Fire-EMS Department to South Central Kansas Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Ark City Police is asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Arkansas City Police Department at (620) 441-4444.