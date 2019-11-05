Arrest made in Milwaukee acid attack

Top Stories

by: NBC NEWS

Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE, WI. (WTMJ) – An arrest has been made following a bizarre attack on a Milwaukee, Wisconsin street.

Milwaukee police said that a 61-year-old man was arrested Saturday after throwing acid onto a man’s face Friday following am argument over a parking space.

A surveillance camera captured the attack.

“It was so, oh my gosh the sensation was horrible,” Manush V., the victim, says.

He has extensive burn marks on his face and over the coat he was wearing.

“I don’t know the guy. I never saw him in my life, and he did that to me. Who carries a bottle of acid?” Mahud says.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories