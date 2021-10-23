At least one critical after multi-vehicle accident on turnpike

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Billowing smoke and at least two vehicles in an accident have shut down traffic on part of the turnpike in the southbound lanes between Oliver and Woodlawn around 2:15 p.m. Saturday.
Two people are injured, with one person listed in very critical condition after the accident.
Video from the scene shows what appears part of a tanker truck that caught fire after the accident. Emergency crews say they are working to contain chemicals after the accident.
Wichita fire and Sedgwick county responded along with several ambulance crews.
At least one person has been taken to the hospital.
KSN has a crew on the scene and will bring you more details as they become available.