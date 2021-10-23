At least one critical after multi-vehicle accident on turnpike

Courtesy: Lisa Dimmitt

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Billowing smoke and at least two vehicles in an accident have shut down traffic on part of the turnpike in the southbound lanes between Oliver and Woodlawn around 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

Two people are injured, with one person listed in very critical condition after the accident.

Video from the scene shows what appears part of a tanker truck that caught fire after the accident. Emergency crews say they are working to contain chemicals after the accident.

Courtesy: Lisa Dimmitt

Wichita fire and Sedgwick county responded along with several ambulance crews.

At least one person has been taken to the hospital.

KSN has a crew on the scene and will bring you more details as they become available.

