WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As tensions continue to rise in Ukraine with the invasion of Russia, some in Wichita might have friends and family in Ukraine.

AT&T announced on Friday that starting Feb. 26 and continuing through March 7, customers will be given unlimited long-distance calling from the United States to Ukraine.

The offer is valid for all consumer and business AT&T customers, including postpaid and prepaid wireless customers and consumer VoIP and landline customers. Unlimited texts to the region are standard with unlimited texting plans.

AT&T says that customers may still receive alerts during these dates, but accounts will reflect credits and/or waived voice charges. For more information, you can visit AT&T’s website by clicking here.