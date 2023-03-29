AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Augusta and the Augusta Department of Public Safety are warning about a scammer.

On Tuesday night, someone on a hoverboard was going door to door, claiming to be a City employee. The man was attempting to get inside residents’ homes.

The department says City employees will always be wearing a uniform, have badges, and will definitely not be riding a hoverboard. It’s also unlikely they will ever need access to your home.

Augusta residents who see suspicious activity are urged to call the public safety department at the non-emergency Line of 316-775-4500, extension 0. If there is an emergency, then you are asked to call 911.