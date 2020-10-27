Auto body shop, tow truck companies busy ahead of winter season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Winter weather has many businesses busy, auto body shops and tow truck companies are already seeing an influx in customers.

“So whenever this happens we just kind of brace ourselves and start getting the vehicles in and getting them processed as quickly as possible because its a quick influx real fast,” said CARSTAR Collision Manager, Aj Pickering.

Pickering said his body shop has received nearly a dozen vehicles needing repairs in just the last two days. He said with impacts COVID had on manufacturing at the start of the pandemic, plus severe weather he’s already experiencing delays in getting parts.

“Manufacturers didn’t have people at work, didn’t have people shipping, packing, producing the parts,” said Pickering.

It’s not just collision centers that are busy. Miller’s Towing Service owner, Rob Miller said just yesterday his company was getting calls every two minutes to pick up vehicles in crashes. He even has one tow lot that’s almost at capacity.

“More calls than what we have manpower and trucks and we cant move quickly,” said Miller. “I mean we are just like anybody else. We have to use caution in driving, I mean even though a tow truck’s large, it still slides.”

Both companies said drivers should give themselves extra time to get to their destination and slow down in bad weather conditions.

