Bank ATM explosion under investigation

Top Stories

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are assisting with an investigation into a Monday explosion that destroyed a Florida ATM.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened around 3:20 a.m. Monday at a BB&T in Oldsmar.

“It seems quite a brazen attempt to get money. It shows people are desperate and they’ll do whatever it takes,” said Haden Page, who runs Oldsmar Florist next to the bank.

He came to his shop Monday morning and noticed the commotion.

“Then I looked out back, to check back there, and you could see the parts of the ATM all over, so obviously there was either an explosion, truck impact, something with an explosive force,” Page said.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories