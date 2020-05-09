Barber County sheriff’s office named in wrongful death suit

BARBER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Attorneys for the family of Olivia Rennaker, have filed suit against the Barber County Sheriff’s office for her wrongful death while in custody in 2018.

The suit, filed on in United States District Court in Kansas City on March 30, alleges that the Barber County Sheriff’s office failed to prevent Rennaker from committing suicide in the jail where she was being held on drug charges.

Named in the suit were Sheriff Lonnie Small, Undersheriff Virgil Brewer, deputies Andrew Pasch and Mark Suchy, Dispatch supervisor Cheryl Seipel, and sheriffs department employee Janet Leonard.

In the court filing, the petitioner claims that the jail lacked accreditation and that employees are not trained in mental health screening. The suit contends that the defendants deprived Rennaker of her right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment by:

• Failing to screen her for suicide risk

• Failing to provide for her mental and physical health

• Failing to adequately check on her while she was in custody; failing to provide emergency medical treatment to her in a timely manner

• Failing to adequately monitor the jail surveillance system

• Failing to properly train and supervise deputies and employees; and

• Failing to operate the jail in a safe manner.

The lawsuit states that Rennaker was taken into custody following the execution of two drug-related search warrants in Medicine Lodge. During the execution of the warrants, she was arrested by the Medicine Lodge Police department for suspicion of unlawful possession of a small amount of marijuana and suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

On April 9, 2018, Rennaker committed suicide in her cell. The lawsuit contends that no member of the sheriff department’s staff checked on her for an hour prior to her suicide.

The lawsuit asks for a jury trial to be held in United State District Court in Kansas City, Kansas.

This is the second wrongful death suit filed against Brewer and Small. The other suit, filed by the family of Steven Myers who was shot with a bean bag round and died in 2017. It was dismissed in March of this year.