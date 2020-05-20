Battle over how quickly Kansas reopens getting increasingly bitter

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A battle in Kansas between the Democratic governor and Republican-controlled Legislature over reopening the economy has grown increasingly bitter.
The fight between Governor Laura Kelly and GOP lawmakers is clouded by election-year politics present and past. Kelly has joined Democratic colleagues in other states facing a GOP backlash amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Many Republicans expect to pass a measure to curb the governor’s power in emergencies when the Legislature convenes Thursday for a final day in session this year.
Kelly’s biggest legislative critic also is running for the U.S. Senate and some GOP are irked because they still see Kelly’s 2018 election as a fluke.