BBB warns against business that promised to help people get out of time-shares

BRANSON, Mo. (KYTV) – Getting out of a timeshare all together can be just as challenging as actually booking a stay in one. A Branson-based business promised to help a woman out of hers for a big payment up front.

That woman is out about $5,000 and, according to the Better Business Bureau, the person responsible is still in business under a different name.

“Last Resort Fee LLC,” Virginia Lautaret said. “They have no morals.”

About three years ago, Lautaret decided she wanted out of her Lake of the Ozarks time-share.

“We were told we could use it any time, any where you wanted to go,” she said. “The sale, the big sales pitch, you know. It didn’t happen.”

That’s when she looked into Branson-based Last Resort Fee.

“Being as they were local, I thought, well, that’s good,” Lautaret said.

She say the company insisted she pay $5,000 up front to get out of the time-share. Then, she says the company did nothing.

Lautaret says she could not get through to them, not even to get the refund she says they promised.

“Nothing, because they went out of business and it’s hard to get money out of somebody you can’t find,” she said.

Last Resort Fee is now permanently closed.

According to the Better Business Bureau, Lautaret is not the only one who lost money. The BBB says customers reported more than $270,000 lost to the company.

“I think it’s wrong and something ought to be done about it,” said Lautaret.

The owner of Last Resort Fee, Jeffrey Heith Shaver, has a new Branson business, Fountainhead Group Consulting Firm LLC. The Fountainhead Group Consulting Firm website says its services are “designed to help owners and members of vacation products reach their goals.”

Given Shaver’s history, the BBB urges people to think twice before doing business with Fountainhead.

“It’s wrong that they can do that, that they can take people’s money, close the business down, then start it up again and do it all over again,” said Lautaret.

The NBC affiliate in Springfield went to the business address for Fountainhead Group in Branson to get the company’s side of the story.

The person who answered the door said the owner was unavailable and Mr. Shaver has not returned the reporter’s request for a comment.

