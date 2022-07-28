As a front continues to slide south it is keeping our atmosphere agitated with showers and storms. A few stronger storms could be capable of gusty winds and hail. Be prepared to encounter some downpours during the early part of the morning commute.

As the day progresses, spotty rain and rumbles will favor areas south of I-70 before building back into northern parts of the area tonight.

In addition to the front dipping farther south, rain and clouds will help temperatures continue to come down too. High temperatures will be below average across the entire area and even be as low as the 70s to the northwest.

The cooldown continues Friday and Saturday with widespread highs in the 70s. Highs will still be below average to wrap up the weekend but we will begin to warm back up and eventually get closer to the century mark by the middle of next week.

Enjoy the break from the high heat while it will be here but if you plan to enjoy it outdoors, you will need to keep a close eye on Storm Tracker Radar because there will continue to be a chance for a few showers and storms through the weekend. Friday starts damp early in the morning.

There will be more breaks in the rain early in the afternoon Friday but there will be some redevelopment that will need to be monitored shortly after that. For now, there is a Marginal Risk for severe weather in far Southwest Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle. This may be expanded into a few more counties.

As the front continues to drop to the south into the weekend, most of the rain will follow it. Rain Friday into Saturday will favor areas south of I-70 while sliding east. The better chance for storms will be closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma line.

A chance of rain will linger through the end of the weekend mainly in Southwest and South Central Kansas. We will be headed into another dry, toasty stretch after that. Drier conditions may only last a few days but the heat will last a little longer once it builds back in.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. 50% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 87 Wind: NE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 68 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 77 Wind: NE/E 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 63 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 78 Lo: 65 Mostly cloudy. 50 % chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 85 Lo: 70 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 96 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 97 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.