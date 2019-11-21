‘Big Boy’: Train steams across Kansas after coming out of retirement

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – People across the state of Kansas flocked to the railways on Wednesday, Nov. 20, to watch for the 1.2 million pound Union Pacific’s ‘Big Boy’ No. 4014 steam engine.

“Its amazing,” said Aaliyah Skipworth and Kadence Evans, attendees.

The 78-year-old No. 4014 was retired in 1961 after traveling millions of miles. It was restored and is now the last of its kind.

“It’s the largest still operating steam train in the world,” said John Tillman, Salina resident.

Now, it’s making its way across several states as part of its final tour to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad.

The westward train trip stopped in Abilene and ended its voyage for the night in Salina. Community members say when they heard about the trains travels, they knew it would be a sight to see.

“People have been posting pictures and it just looked like, well, it’s a historical thing,” said Peggy Showalter. “It’s just something awesome to be able to see.”

The Union Pacific train will start its tour back up at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21 to continue its trip back to Cheyenne, Wyoming, its final destinations. Its next stop will be in Ellsworth, KS at 9:30 a.m.

“Chuga-chuga, Choo-choo,” said Scarlett Bigne, Abilene resident.

LATEST STORIES: