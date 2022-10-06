There will not be much of a change or shift in our temperatures just yet. After a cool start we will return to mild high temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Winds will be tame too but you will notice a stronger breeze into the evening once the next front starts to move in.

The moisture that the area experienced over the last 48 hours has cleared out. Skies have cleared out too and more sunshine is expected today. Another cold front is in sight and is headed in our direction, it will bring a significant change by tomorrow.

There will be a big swing in temperatures that you will begin to notice as you wake up Friday morning. Low temperatures will dip as low as the 30s to the northwest where there could be some patchy frost on grassy areas.

The front will clear the area and drop to our south by early Friday morning. There will be an increasing chance of rain, mainly to the north, during the overnight but will be more likely during the day tomorrow. There could also be some rain near the Kansas/Oklahoma line.

A northeast breeze, more clouds, and showers around will bring high temperatures down to the 60s and 50s. The front will prove to pack a punch and cause us to add an extra layer underneath our jackets and hoodies. Expect another chilly morning and unseasonably cool afternoon Saturday before temperatures begin to rebound.

Friday’s chance of rain will gradually sink south and then turn spotty while mainly impacting areas to the west and southwest Saturday. The first part of the weekend is not expected to be a washout.

There will be some more on/off chances into early next week. Some high temperatures will even return to the 80s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 83 Wind: NW/NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 47 Wind: NE 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 66 Wind: NE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 42 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 67 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 77 Lo: 51 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 79 Lo: 54 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 80 Lo: 54 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 82 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 80 Lo: 53 Partly cloudy.