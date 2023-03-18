DES MOINES, Iowa — The Kansas Jayhawks will be without their head coach Bill Self for Saturday’s game against Arkansas.

Self continues to recover from a procedure last week after complaining of chest tightness and balance concerns. He underwent a heart catheterization and had two stents placed for the treatment of blocked arteries.

Assistant Coach Norm Roberts will serve as acting head coach again for the game.

Self did attend closed practice Wednesday, but Roberts handled media responsibilities as Self is still considered day-to-day.

“I’m feeling much better, Self said Wednesday. “I’ve got more energy. I’ve been with the team all week, on a limited basis in practice, but I’m there every day. Doing a lot of sitting in practice, I’ve never really done that. Getting better at that, I guess. But, still, I’m not ready to coach the game.”

“Norm is going to handle all the stuff. The same way he handled the first four games of the season, and the Big 12 Tournament.“

The Jayhawks face the Razorbacks at 4:15 p.m.