We are once again starting the day with dangerous wind chills. There have been reports out of Northwest Kansas that have been as low as -25 to -28.

You will not only need to bundle up for another cold morning but another day where many of us will likely stay below freezing. Winds will be light today and will also begin to switch out of the southwest, this will begin to set us up for warmer days ahead.

There has been active weather to our south over the last 24 hours. Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas have been experiencing sleet, freezing rain, and even some snow. This activity will continue over the next couple of days so anyone driving in that direction will need to use extra caution on the roads.

This significant system will continue to avoid our area. However, some moisture will attempt to eject into our area today. The best chance will be in South Central and Southeast Kansas around midday. Should we see any moisture it will mainly be in the form of light snow.

The rest of the week looks dry and we will gradually thaw out. Wednesday will not be as cold but mid-week will still be chilly. The second half of the week will be much more comfortable as highs return to the 40s and 50s.

Wintry weather to our south Wednesday will make another attempt to reach us but will be unsuccessful. Kay county in Oklahoma will be closest to the potential of seeing some flurries, a little freezing drizzle, and/or sleet.

After a warmer weekend, there is a potential system that may swing through the early part of next week. Your Storm Track 3 Weather Team will have more updates on the track and timing of this over the coming days.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of snow. Hi: 26 Wind: N/SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lo: 15 Wind: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 39 Wind: SW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 22 Wind: SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 48 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 50 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 55 Lo: 28 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 56 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 56 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 50 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.