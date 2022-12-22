The bitter blast has arrived. We are now on the backside of a powerful cold front and snow showers are tracking through the area. After yesterday’s icy conditions and now the switch to snow, please drive safely if you have to be on the roads.

Winter Weather Alerts will remain in effect through the end of the work week. In addition to the cold, accumulating snow and blowing snow will be the main concerns.

Winds have switched out of the north and some gusts have already exceeded 50 mph. Gusty conditions will likely stick around most of the day.

Many temperatures to start the day are below zero. Factor in the wind and wind chills are dangerously low. They have dropped as low as -40 to the northwest.

As snow continues to track south and southeast, it will not last all day. There will still be some snow showers east of the Kansas Turnpike through midday.

Snow will completely wrap up once we are well into the afternoon and clouds will start to break. However, blowing snow will still be an issue and could reduce visibility at times.

Snowfall totals will not be that impressive but will still be enough to disrupt travel. The least amounts will be found to the southwest while the most will be to the northeast.

There will not be much of an improvement to high temperatures, if any, compared to where we are currently at. Single digits will be the warmest we will be.

The air will continue to sting as a Wind Chill Warning remains in effect through Saturday morning. It will take a few days to get back above freezing but many of us should be able to do that by Christmas Day.

There will be a nice upswing in temperatures beyond Christmas Day. High temperatures to the west will approach 60! With the exception of a nearby flurry over the weekend, conditions are looking mainly dry after today’s snow moves out.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of snow. Hi: 2 Wind: N 15-30

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, windy. Lo: -6 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 11 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: -1 Wind: NW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 20 Lo: 9 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of snow.

Sun: Hi: 32 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 36 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 44 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 50 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 49 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy.