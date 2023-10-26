Commuters will enjoy a drier start to the day. There is still a chance for a few lingering early showers across our easternmost counties but nothing like the deluge we experienced yesterday.

Fog to the west and northwest has developed again. Despite not seeing much rain in this part of the area there will still be a need for extra travel time due to reduced visibility.

A front continues to hang out to the northwest where afternoon highs will be in the 60s. A southerly breeze in the rest of the area will send highs into the 70s, possibly into the 80s in spots to the southwest. Skies will gradually clear and we will see some sun by the end of the day.

A big wind shift occurs during the night as the cold front finally pushes through. There is a small chance that it sparks a passing shower but most of us will stay dry. Everyone will experience a colder morning with heavy coats needed to the northwest.

High temperatures Friday will range from the 40s to the 60s. Temperatures will keep dropping over the weekend and moisture will make a return.

Showers will build back into the area late Friday night into Saturday. Wintry weather will be possible to the northwest. This will be the set up through the day, damp south and east and wintry north and west.

Saturday night into Sunday the mixing line will work farther southeast and the Wichita Metro will be right on the line which means Wichita could see a mixture of rain, sleet, and snow by Sunday morning. Drier conditions will work northwest to southeast through the day as high pressure works back into the region.

We will start the week chilly but with fair skies. At least conditions will be dry for trick or treaters on Tuesday. Temperatures will slowly improve into the first few days of November.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 76 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a sprinkle or a shower. Lo: 47 Wind: S/N 15-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 64 Wind: N 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 36 Wind: NE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 45 Lo: 31 Cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 38 Lo: 25 Cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of a wintry mix.

Mon: Hi: 46 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 48 Lo: 28 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 52 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 58 Lo: 34 Mostly sunny, breezy.