With June coming to a close in the next couple of days, enjoy these cool and crisp mornings. Garden City and Hays have dipped all the way down to the 40s.

Despite the cool comfort this morning the afternoon will be a bit warmer than yesterday. Highs will rebound to the 80s which will not be too bad for this time of year. Highs will be closer to 90 to the northwest.

We will only continue to heat back up from here until our next front moves in at the end of the work week. After seeing a lot of sunshine the next few days, the front will also turn skies unsettled.

Winds will not be too gusty but a southerly breeze tomorrow will be the strongest near the Kansas/Nebraska. This is where we will need to monitor a few of our counties to the north for fire concerns Wednesday.

Showers and storms will return first to Northwest Kansas Thursday evening. As the front slides south there will be a spotty storm chance in more of the area by Friday. So far, Saturday looks to be the best day during the holiday weekend for wet and stormy weather.

The front will lift back to our north through the second half of the holiday weekend. Sunday and Monday may need to be monitored for a shower or storm but fireworks displays should be in good shape. High temperatures will briefly dip back down to the 80s Saturday but another quick toasty turn to the 90s follows.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 85 Wind: SE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 64 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 89 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 66 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 88 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.