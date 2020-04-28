Bringing cheer to healthcare workers and senior citizens: United Way inviting participants to “We Got This” initiative

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansans, who want to help out during the pandemic but aren’t sure how, can now put their creative juices to work and participate in the “We Got This” challenge organized by the United Way of the Plains.

Anyone who’s interested in participating can easily do so by simply making a greeting card or writing a letter to a healthcare worker or a senior citizen — and mailing it to the United Way of the Plains. The organization will take care of the distribution and delivery of the artwork and letters to hospitals and long-term care facilities to brighten the days of area citizens.

Participants must include the phrase “We Got This” somewhere in their artwork or letters. Organizers said since there are many deserving recipients, there’s no limit to how many cards or letters participants mail in.

The deadline for mailing cards or letters to United Way is April 30. For the mailing address and additional details, click here.