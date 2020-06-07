Broncos players, coaches join Floyd demonstration in Denver

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Denver Broncos take part in a rally in the Greek Amphitheatre in Civic Center Park over the death of George Floyd Saturday, June 6, 2020, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Players and coaches for the Denver Broncos joined demonstrations in downtown Denver on Saturday.

Players wore black T-shirts with the words “Justice for George Floyd” and the fist of power emblazoned on the front in memory of the handcuffed black man who died when a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes last month in Minnesota.

Many Broncos also wore face masks with the phrase “I can’t breathe” written in white letters. Safety Kareem Jackson was instrumental in organizing the Broncos’ participation.

Jackson says the players needed to march with demonstrators to show their support for racial justice and police reform.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories