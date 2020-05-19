Burrton City Councilman arrested for alleged indecent liberties involving a child

by: KSN News

Photo courtesy of Harvey County Sheriff’s Office

BURRTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Burrton man Monday afternoon for alleged aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Justin R. Freeman, 39, of Burrton, is being held in the Harvey County Detention Center. Freeman’s bond has been set at $750,000.

Freeman is a member of the Burrton City Council. This is his first year as a councilman.

“We understand there is a legal process still yet to play out, but we absolutely take these allegations with the utmost seriousness. We will work with the Sheriff’s Office in any way we can to aid their investigation,” said Burrton Mayor Rodney Redinger. “Right now, our priority is to offer our support, and our thoughts, and our prayers, for those involved.”

The Harvey County Attorney’s Office has charged Freeman on six counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

