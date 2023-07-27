WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Early Thursday morning, two people were found dead after a shooting in an Old Town parking garage. Nearby businesses are concerned if more crimes continue it could slow down traffic.

“I’ve noticed there have been so many problems especially the last two or three years,” said Yo-B Yogurt & Burgers Owner, Nabil Bacha.

Yo-B has called Old Town home for nine years. Bacha said he’s had to call the police multiple times for all kinds of issues.

“My car was broken into several times, a bunch of homeless problems, we’ve been hearing a lot of shootings left and right,” said Bacha.

Just a couple doors down at the salon, Curls Gone Wild, the Owner said it is a scary and unfortunate situation after Thursday morning’s shooting.

“There are a lot of bars and restaurants and nightlife around here so it kind of comes with the grounds, I think, being in a bigger city,” said Curls Gone Wild Owner and Manager, Clint Jackson.

The Old Town Association works with Wichita Police to keep the area safe.

“We purchased additional cameras and had them installed we just spent $5,000 on some additional security lighting,” said Old Town Association President, Debra Fraser.

Bacha said he wants to see more police in Old Town.

“The fact is problems are happening sooner or later it is going to start scaring people from coming down here,” said Bacha.

“We are short officers, but we have the ability to patrol that in a more rigorous fashion and we will,” said Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan.

Businesses are hopeful more police could help prevent crime and not stop people from visiting.

The Old Town Association said it is adding even more lighting to the area to increase safety.