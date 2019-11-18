Camel, donkey, cow spotted traveling through Goddard unaccompanied

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Goddard Police department says they have found the owner of a band of farm animals spotted roaming the streets of town Sunday afternoon.

Social media raved about the early sign of Christmas, even the police department’s Facebook page suggesting the three friends were headed “towards a Northern star” just east of Goddard.

“We may be halfway towards a live nativity this Christmas season,” the post said.

Officials did not specify who the owner is, only that he or she had been located.

