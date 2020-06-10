Catholic church in northeast Wichita suspends masses after priest tests positive for COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Church of the Magdalen, a catholic church in northeast Wichita, has temporarily suspended its masses due a priest testing positive for the coronavirus.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Church of the Magdalen shared the following message:

“Wednesday morning (today) I woke up feeling ill, and after speaking with my doctor, I went in for a test and received a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. This, of course, results in a quarantine. I was as astounded as you are, and only want to keep everyone around me safe. I am now required to quarantine for the next 10 days. Since the priests live together in the rectory, Fr. Jirak is now legally required to quarantine for 14 days.

Out of an abundance of caution, Fr. Jirak, myself, and the Magdalen staff have determined the following measures need to be taken, effective immediately:

* All Masses—including Sunday Masses, confessions, and Eucharistic Adoration are temporarily suspended

* Livestreams are temporarily discontinued (Magdalen website will have

recommended alternatives shortly)

* First Communion, originally scheduled for this weekend, is postponed until further notice

* The entire Magdalen campus is temporarily closed

We have been taking abundant measures to work to keep everyone safe as we resumed public Masses back at the beginning of May. We have kept social distancing in seating and communion lines, highly encouraged the use of masks and sanitized our hands before distributing Holy Communion.

This is sad news, I understand. We want to assure you that we are working diligently to come up with a safe and timely plan for moving forward. We appreciate your continued prayers, patience, and good will as we all move forward together in unity during this unfortunate time.

Peace,

Fr. Matt and Fr. Jirak”