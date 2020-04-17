Charges filed against Rooks County man for second degree intentional murder, criminal possession of firearm

STOCKTON, Kan. (KSNW) − A Rooks County man has been charged with second degree intentional murder and criminal possession of a firearm, the Kansas Attorney General’s office said Friday.

On Friday, charges were filed against Thomas S. Wojtczuk, 39, of Woodston, in connection with the death of Charity Northrop on April 8 in Woodston. Bond has been set at $1,000,000. The first appearance in Rooks County District Court has not yet been scheduled.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office. The attorney general’s office accepted the case at the request of the Rooks County Attorney’s Office, which will assist with the prosecution. Criminal charges are merely accusations. Individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

