Chiefs fans transform school bus to ‘Arrowhead Express’ for game days

Some Chiefs fans go all out on game day to support their guys, but for seven local followers, they’re taking team spirit, to a new level.

The season ticket holders have enjoyed Chiefs games together for years, and this year, they’ll be cheering all the way to Arrowhead, in their new Chiefed up ride.

“I love this bus,” said Kelly Kennedy, Haysville.

It’s not game day, but these Chiefs fans are ready to show off their new ride.

“We’re die hard Chiefs fans definitely, and this just kind of something we’ve always wanted to do, and I think it’s really cool we’re getting it done,” said Steve Crum, Haysville.

The Arrowhead Express is a mini bus Steve Crum says he and six others purchased from Buhler School District. They transformed it from a school bus to a Chiefs bus, but it’s not done just yet.

“This thing is not near Chiefed up as much as we want it Chiefed up,” said Crum.

They plan to add curtains and Chiefs decals on the interior and exterior of the four-wheeler, and want players to leave their mark.

“KC Wolf is our first autograph, and hopefully we can get more autographs as we go along,” said Kennedy.

It made its first trip to Arrowhead for Saturday’s preseason game, and it’s already turning heads.

“My wife says, you think they know where we’re going,?” said Kennedy.

“They said on the way to the preseason game, they had a bunch of people that were waving at them,” said Crum.

Its team spirit they hope to show, for years to come.

“It’s a blast to be together with those guys, all for a common goal of cheering on the Chiefs,” said Kennedy.