Chiefs lose first road game at Titans 32-35

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Patrick Mahomes’ first week back after a knee injury did not bode well, as the Kansas City Chiefs fall in final moments to the Tennessee Titans 32-35.

The Chiefs said Friday star quarterback Patrick Mahomes would start over back-up Matt Moore, who was coming off of a successful game against the Packers. Mahomes through for 3 touchdowns and 446 yards, but it wasn’t enough to stop a surprising 15-point 4th quarter by the Titans.

Late in the game, Titans’ Tannehill completed a 23-yard pass to Adam Humphries for a touchdown, giving the Titans a 32-33 lead with 23 seconds left in the game. Tennessee coaching staff opted for a 2-point conversion attempt, prompting the Chiefs’ Andy Reid to use one of his three timeouts.

Tannehill took the ball off the right end to convert the 2 points, giving the Chiefs a late 3-point deficit at 32-35.

The Titans’ kickoff cost another 6 seconds of game time, so Patrick Mahomes and company took the field with 17 seconds and 62 yards from the Titan end zone.

The drive came to a stop at the Tennessee 34-yard line with 3 seconds on the clock. Kicker Harrison Butker set up for a 52-yard field goal attempt, but the kick was blocked by Tennessee’s Kalu and recovered by Sims. The return ran out the clock, sealing the Titans’ win.

The Chiefs will be back in Arrowhead stadium Nov. 18 for Monday Night Football, facing off with the Los Angeles Chargers.