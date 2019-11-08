Chiefs say Mahomes will start Sunday

FILE – In this Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sits on the bench prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Denver. The Chiefs have ruled Mahomes out for Sunday night’s showdown against the Green Bay Packers because of his dislocated right kneecap. Mahomes, who hurt his knee last Thursday night in Denver, was a limited participant in practice all week. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – The Kansas City Chiefs say quarterback Patrick Mahomes has recovered enought that he will start Week 10. The Chiefs play against the Tennessee Titans Sunday.

Mahomes dislocated his knee several weeks ago during a game against the Denver Broncos. He was able to walk off the field, but has been undergoing physical therapy since the injury.

The NBC affiliate in Kansas City says Mahomes spoke to the media Friday about his recovery. He said he feels good and ready to go.

“I think just going out there and testing, and going out there and doing what they wanted me to do and not taking that day off, not kind of feeling sorry for yourself,” Mahomes said about getting back to a healthy spot. “I think just doing that and and listening to them and doing what they say every single day has got me to this point.”

