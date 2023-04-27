KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — The 2023 NFL Draft started with the hometown team being celebrated as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce walked out with the Lombardi Trophy.

Well, the first round ended with that same excitement. Kansas City selected K-State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah with the 31st overall pick.

The moment is a special one for the former wildcat, who grew up in Kansas City and attended Lee’s Summit High School.

Anudike-Uzomah was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year for the 2022 season. He tallied 20.5 sacks in three seasons with the Wildcats, playing in 31 games. He’s the sixth K-State football player to ever be selected in the first round of the NFL draft, and the first since Josh Freeman in 2009.