BENTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A child is among those injured in a crash in Butler County.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday at SW Prairie Creek Road and SW 30th St. near Stearman Airfield. Butler County 911 dispatch confirms that six people have been hurt.

At least two of those injured have potentially critical injuries, one of them a 2-year-old child who was reportedly ejected from a vehicle. Two others have potentially serious injuries.

We will have more information as soon as it becomes available.