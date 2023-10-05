There are still a few showers and storms early this morning to the south and east of the Wichita Metro. They are trailing behind a front that recently moved through and should be out of the area by mid-morning.

A stronger cold front has already started to move in and it will bring a bigger cooldown to wrap up the work and school week. In the meantime, we will have pleasant highs in the 70s and low 80s for our Thursday afternoon.

The second front will move in over the next 24 hours. In addition to the expected temperature change there will be a small chance for a sprinkle or shower late tonight and early Friday.

Winds will turn gusty too and they will be out of the north which will help drop high temperatures down to the 60s. Saturday will also be a day for fall enthusiasts but it will start cold.

Low temperatures late Friday night and Saturday morning will drop to the 30s. Lows to the northwest will be near or below freezing which has prompted a Freeze Watch, be sure to bring in sensitive plants or cover them up. The rest of the area will want to do the same thing because frost will be possible elsewhere.

Temperatures will not take long to rebound, we return to the 70s and low 80s by the end of the weekend. We will also stay pretty dry but the Storm Track 3 Weather Team has eyes on another system that may impact the area by next Thursday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 80 Wind: N 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 49 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of sprinkles and showers. Hi: 65 Wind: N 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 38 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 67 Lo: 44 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 77 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 79 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 85 Lo: 58 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 80 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy, breezy.