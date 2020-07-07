Churches reopening in-person worship services, others taking different approach

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Nearly a dozen of Wichita churches are resuming in-person services for the first time in months.

One Associate Pastor said he understands COVID-19 cases have been rising, but they are monitoring the situation.

“We tried to move forward and have in-person services as long as we can do so safely,” Calvary Chapel Wichita Associate Pastor, Robert Young.

Aldersgate Methodist Church Senior Pastor, Gary Brooks said a plan to resume in person services was set to begin in July, but with COVID-19 cases on the rise, they started exploring different options.

“We are hosting a parking lot service where people can drive in, park in every other stall, and enjoy a service outside,” said Senior Pastor, Brooks. “We’ll have FM transmitter that we can relay through car radios.”

Both pastors said church goers will be required to wear masks while also adhering to social distancing guidelines.

St. Paul Lutheran Church chose to remain closed and continue it’s virtual services, which have reached global audiences.

“We have a high-risk population here,” said St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Pastor, Andrew Beers. “We sing, we hug, we shake hands, we’re very interactive, so that puts at high risk. So we decided a good metric would be a 14-day downward trend.”

All three churches will continue offering virtual services.

