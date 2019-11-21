City adds $14 Million federal grant to build multimodal transportation facility in Delano area

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita is getting a grant of $14 Million from the US Department of Transportation.

And it could include up to 600 parking spaces for the Delano area near the new baseball stadium.

“It provides a great transportation option at the baseball stadium that will be both placed on a bus line,” said Mayor Jeff Longwell. “It will help us with transit needs, it will help us with all kinds of portability. But it’s going to help us with parking next to the baseball stadium which is fantastic.”

The city is not announcing where it will be built, but it will be in the Delano area.

Christopher Parisho is a Delano advocate and says the city has been considering three options.

Parisho says options include putting the facility on the baseball stadium site, directly west of the stadium or south of the ice rink.

“It would be nice to kind of have an idea of where they are going with it,” said Parisho. “I know they are kind of on a tight schedule because they want to get some of this resolved before the stadium opens .”

Parisho says it will be a welcome addition as Delano advocates and businesses still share concerns about parking in the area.

This week U.S. Congressman Ron Estes announced the grant.

“As our community continues to grow and thrive, the need for Wichitans and visitors to efficiently move around our city increases,” said Rep. Estes. “Whether someone drives their own vehicle, utilizes public transportation, or travels to their destination on two wheels, the ability to safely get from point A to point B affects all of us and our commute time. I thank Secretary Chao and the Trump administration for recognizing our growing needs in south central Kansas and providing partial funding for this facility that will impact many of our residents.”

The transportation facility is expected to house charging stations for electric city bus transit. It is also expected to handle connections from commuter service and connect to the downtown transfer points.

Mayor Longwell said it signals a big change in transit.

“And what it will also mean is, as we transition transit to more of a grid system type of transit system, this will provide a better option because we are getting away from that hub and spoke,” said Longwell.