City council could consider taking Douglas down to three lanes downtown to add a bike and scooter path

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The Wichita City council will consider accepting funding on Tuesday for some changes on Douglas.

The change would take Douglas down to three lanes from Main to Union Station. The plan would also allow for a vehicle turn lane in the middle, and a bike and scooter path on both sides.

“The feedback I’ve heard has been good. There’s been many public meetings and many opportunities public input into this,” said city council member Cindy Claycomb. “And while tomorrow is just to deposit a check there has been talk about this for several years actually.”

Claycomb points out this is just a concept for a pilot program.

“It would be one lane in each direction with that turn lane in the middle,” said Claycomb. “People ought to recognize that it would just a pilot and that’s how you want to do these things. You don’t want to put in infrastructure and then go, oh no, that didn’t work. So you do pilot experiments to see how things are going to work.”

While there has to be more input from city staff on things like the timing of lights down Douglas and traffic numbers, some bike enthusiasts say it could be a good idea.

“But I’m definitely vigilant because I don’t think people generally respect the bike lanes like they’re supposed to,” said Angela Malley, who enjoys riding her bike on and around Douglas. “I try to give them plenty of room because they don’t always see us.”

City staff will be providing thoughts to council members as they consider the pilot program.

“When we were having the public meetings and talking about this scooters were not here so we didn’t talk about that,” said Claycomb. “But now, looking at that, this would be a great opportunity for the scooters because Douglas is one of the streets that doesn’t have any bike lanes and if the scooters are on there they are just mixed with traffic.”

Claycomb says she has no idea how she would vote if it came up today. If the council votes to accept a grant that would fund one-third of the project, that would be a first step.

City staff says several issues have to be given more study and then data given to the city council.

The cost of a pilot project would total $75 thousand. Most of the money would be used to paint and change traffic signals and make adjustments.

There are no planned changes to sidewalks.

Things the city is considering before it would go to a vote include how traffic would be impacted. Another issue being considered is traffic light timing.

“As we move forward we would have to actually approve the design and say yes we can do that pilot,” said Claycomb. “We will see where this concept takes us.”

