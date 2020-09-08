City council hears hours of public thoughts on mask ordinance extension

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – What began as a seemingly routine city council meeting, has turned into a marathon session of public comment.

As of 2:30 more than 80 people had talked about the city mask ordinance. Many said they did not like the ordinance.

A group of a few dozen gathered outside Century II in order to line up to talk the council.

“Part of the reason I am here is after watching how it’s been handled I’m not sure about how I feel about the leadership of our city right now,” said Daniel Rivera.

Rivera was one of the organizers of the so-called Freedom of Choice rally. The group is pushing to do away with the city mask mandate, and make mask wearing a choice.

“And the way they are moving us and navigating us through this situation,” said Rivera. “And with that being said I felt like I was called to talk for the people who maybe are a little bit scared to show up for themselves.”

Many did show up for themselves.

Council member Brandon Whipple stopped the meeting briefly after he said some (not Rivera) were making what he called vague threats.

None of those making remarks considered threatening by council member Johnson identified as being affiliated with the Freedom of Choice rally.

“We thought that you were moderate but you’ve proven to be anything but,” said one man talking to the council. “So before you talk to me about my five minutes being up, you have to think about what’s going to happen when your five minutes are up.”

“Threats that we’ve had. I’ve counted three so far,” said Johnson. “And reactions to protesters and things like that really don’t have anything to do with the mask mandate.”

Mayor Brandon Whipple joined Johnson with a comment about what they believed to be threats.

“I’d also ask for the vague threats to stop. But thank you for voicing,” Whipple said to Johnson. “I wasn’t sure if I was the only one who thought that.”

Whipple told KSN one of the items on the agenda for the meeting today was to possibly vote on an extension of the City of Wichita mask ordinance.

As of 3:00 this afternoon, public speakers were still offering opinions to the council.

KSN is still following the story and will be live outside Century II at five and six with reaction.

