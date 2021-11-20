City of Lyons to shut down water system Saturday night to fix pipe breaks

LYONS, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Lyons is planning to shut down the water main throughout the city on Saturday night to address the breaks from Friday.

In a press release from Dustin Schultz, the Mayor of Lyons outlined the plans and explained the city’s decision.

“There are 4 main areas left to make repairs and they are in the higher pressure areas,” Schultz said, “We have no good way of relieving the pressure without total system depressurization.”

The city will begin the shutdown at 10 p.m. on Saturday night and will address the four remaining leaks at 8 a.m. on Sunday morning. This will allow the entire water system to fully drain and depressurize.

Schultz said they will notify the city when the repairs are complete, and the boil order is still in effect until further notice.

