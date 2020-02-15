Civic Engagement: Making a difference in the community

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – If you’ve got a pothole or sidewalk issue you can always contact city hall or reach out to your city council member.

Council member Cindy Claycomb hopes you do more than just reach out. She’s hoping you will get involved by joining the Civic Engagement Academy with the City of Wichita.

“You walk outside and you have a problem with a sidewalk or a pothole in your street, those are things you want fixed right now,” said Claycomb. “And so that’s why it’s so important to understand here, is the process for working the city government.”

Claycomb has been a strong advocate for getting more Wichita residents to get involved with their government.

The Civic Engagement Academy is a series of classes to teach people how to engage with Wichita. At times the classes talk about how to reach services, and other times the classes involved a trip to the city council chambers.

Claycomb says the academy has been a success because it works to activate residents and help them to learn more and do more in Wichita.

“These folks that are alumni, graduates of this program, have gone on to being on boards in the city,” says Claycomb. “In the city of wichita and then on into the community at large.”

The last time Claycomb had openings on her district advisory board there were six applicants. Three of those had been in the academy. And there has also been a wide age range getting involved in the academy.

“In their 20’s to their 70’s and everything in between,” said Claycomb. “So even people in their 70’s have figured out, I could get better engaged with my city government or I just want to understand how this works.”

The academy made the National Civic Review this year. An article talks about how the academy can teach Wichita residents about their government and how it works.

—– Previous story on KSN from Amanda Aguilar:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita’s Civic Engagement Academy is for community members who want to learn about interacting with their local government.

The academy teaches students how city departments work and what skills are necessary to be a community leader.

“The curriculum was written by one of the instructors at the Kansas Leadership Center,” said Wichita City Councilwoman Cindy Claycomb. “It incorporates many of the Kansas Leadership’s principles into our training.”

Participants tour Wichita’s government facilities, hear from presenters, and go through simulations and activities.

Claycomb said the program is beneficial to Wichita, as it continues to develop.

“We want an engaged citizenry and this is one way to help create that,” said said. “When people are involved with their city, then they care about it and they want to move it forward.”

Graduate Jonathan McRoy joined the academy because he knew he wanted to make the community a better place.

“The academy has helped me function for effectively as a member of DAB (District Advisory Board) 4,” he said. “When working with my Councilman, to serve our residents and make our community better, I have a comprehensive understanding of municipal resources and how they can be harnessed to improve our district.”

Graduate Vanessa Christophersen serves on the Animal Control Advisory Board, and said the academy pushed her to help her community.

“I have stepped out of my comfort zone and truly began to get involved with my community in ways I may not have been inspired to if I had not gained the confidence and encouragement from my peers and many others involved,” said Christophersen.

Graduates will earn a Certificate of Civic Leadership recognized by the City of Wichita and the Kansas Leadership Center.

The Kansas Health Foundation awarded the City of Wichita a grant which funds four sessions of the academy. The fourth session starts on March 20.

Applications are now being accepted online.

Civic Engagement Academy