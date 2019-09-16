Civilian worker dies on Kansas Air National Guard Base

Breaking News
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT/KSNW) – An individual died while working on the Kansas Air National Guard base in Topeka Monday afternoon.

Jane Welch, the spokeswoman for the Kansas Adjutant General’s Office, said a civilian contractor passed away while working on the base.

Welch said the person was not a member of the military, and medical personnel is still on site.

Further details about the individual and the circumstances surrounding their death are not being released at this time as officials are still working to contact next of kin.

