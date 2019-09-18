Closer look: Tyson fire 911 call and exclusive look inside

HOLCOMB, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s been almost six weeks since the Tyson plant in Holcomb caught fire.

On Wednesday, some of the 911 recordings from that night were released.

“911, Garden City,” said a county dispatcher.

“Yes, I need a fire extinguisher to, or a fire department to uh, Tyson. I’ve got a hydraulic fire, oil fire on the harvest side,” said a Tyson operations manager.

This 911 call came in moments after the fire started.

“You said a hydraulic fire?” asked the dispatcher.

“Yeah, we got a, we got oil on fire,” said the Tyson operations manager.

Several fire departments responded as soon as they got the call.

Interim Fire Chief Richard Collins, Garden City Fire, said oil fires can be very dangerous to battle for many reasons.

“As the liquid boils, you’ve got the boiling oils that can boil over, you’ve got the vapors off the boiling oils that can ignite, the vessel that it’s stored in can rupture, oil is very volatile,” said Collins.

The plant is under reconstruction. Tyson officials say it’s still unknown the extent of the damage or what caused the fire.

Tyson officials did say they plan to be fully operational by the end of 2019.

