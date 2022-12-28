There is a chill in the air this morning but it is still not as bad as the cold snap that we experienced last week. This will set us up for a milder day ahead with many afternoon high temperatures reaching the 50s and 60s.

Nice high temperatures will come at the price of a strong breeze. A handful of our Central Kansas counties and Kay county in Oklahoma will be under a Wind Advisory, this is where gusts could reach 40 to 50 mph through this evening. It will be breezy across the rest of the area too.

Skies will be mainly dry while the sun is up. As a system swings through the region we will have to watch out for a growing chance of moisture to the north and west late in the day.

As temperatures drop during the overnight we will need to watch out for a switch to snow.

Low temperatures will drop below freezing to the west which will support a switch from rain to snow.

Most accumulations will be minor but could still lead to slower travel farther west into Thursday morning.

This system exits through Thursday. Even though a little snow and/or rain will continue to be possible through the first part of the day, it will be confined to the north and west and skies will gradually clear back out.

There will be more wind shifts ahead as we wrap up 2022 and head into the new year but even our cooler days will not be all that bad.

Chances for moisture are looking slim for now. We will need to monitor late Friday into Saturday for a rain/snow shower and also a wet and wintry system that may track through the area late Sunday through Monday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. Hi: 56 Wind: S 15-25

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 40 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. Hi: 55 Wind: SW/W 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 29 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 48 Lo: 32 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 50 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 53 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 52 Lo: 28 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 48 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 47 Lo: 24 Partly cloudy, breezy.