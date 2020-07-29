Coaches react after KSHSAA keeps original start date for fall sports

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There are still a lot of details to work out, but some coaches said they were relieved to hear the season will start on time.

“I’m excited mainly for the kids,” said Bishop Carroll Football Coach Dusty Trail.

Football, volleyball, soccer and more, for now, the games are set to begin on time and coaches said they are happy athletes will get a chance to play.

“Just to see these kids get out and participate you now because last spring was pretty heartbreaking,” said Trail.

“My girls were really super worried that they weren’t going to get to start their season when they wanted to, they’ve been working super hard,” said West High head volleyball coach and assistant soccer coach Tierra Poyner.

The details will still need to be ironed out. How many fans will be allowed to sit in the stands and how many teams will be allowed for tournaments?

“Those are the kinds of decisions we now have to take a look at, do we change out how some of our competitions look and try to be as safe as we can?” said Wichita Public Schools District Athletic Director J. Means.

Means said he plans to work with the school this week to address some of those concerns.

The coaches I spoke with said they are taking health guidelines and recommendations seriously.

“We want to have a smooth season so as a coach I am trying to make sure I’m doing everything right,” said Poyner.

“My hope is that we do it in the right way and show everybody it can be done safely,” said Trail.

Here is the breakdown from KSHSAA on lowering the safety risks and returning to work:

