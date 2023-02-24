Bundle up for another frigid start to the day, everyone is below freezing this morning. Winds will not be as strong today but are still aiding in wind chills being below zero.

We do not have as many counties under Wind Chill Alerts, a small sign of warmer and better days ahead.

In addition to the cold, there were some snow showers across our northern counties last night. There is still a little left but this should wrap up by daybreak.

There may be some more moisture that sneaks into the area to the southeast today. Areas along and east of the turnpike will have a small chance for a few sprinkles or a light wintry mix.

High temperatures will still be cold with most of us only getting up to around freezing.

We will begin to thaw out tomorrow and high temperatures will stay above freezing for the foreseeable future. While you take some time to get some fresh air this weekend, keep a close eye on more chances for moisture.

Most of us will stay dry Saturday but there will be another chance for a sprinkle or light rain shower mainly to the southeast.

Sunday is still looking like the day to watch and be weather aware. There is a risk of strong to severe storms to wrap up the weekend. So far, damaging winds and large hail are the main threats.

Sunday will start off with a few showers around. The severe threat will rise later in the afternoon and evening when storms start to develop, some could be strong to severe. Storms will sweep to the east through the night and most of this activity will wrap up by mid morning Monday.

High temperatures will stay mild into the start of next week and we will take a break from active weather. Temperatures will take a tumble to the 40s late in the week and there may be some wet and wintry weather nearby. After Sunday, this will be the next potential system the Storm Track 3 Weather Team will be keeping an eye on.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 33 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 24 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 48 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 42 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 63 Lo: 48 Mostly cloudy, windy. 60% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 64 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 60 Lo: 39 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 59 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 48 Lo: 25 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 49 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy, breezy.